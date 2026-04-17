Trade WW Grainger - GWW CFD

What is Grainger W.W. (GWW)?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is an industrial supply company that distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products. Founded in the early 20th century, Grainger serves businesses and institutions across various industries including manufacturing, government, and commercial sectors. The company offers a broad range of products such as safety equipment, tools, lighting, and material handling supplies. Grainger operates through multiple distribution centers and sales offices, providing customers with inventory management and supply chain solutions. The company emphasizes product availability, customer service, and operational efficiency to support its clientele’s maintenance and operational needs.

Grainger W.W. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market dynamics, as Grainger W.W. trades at $1162.82. Price fluctuations have ranged between $1133.76 and $1166.62, reflecting a daily change of +2.243%.

FAQ: Grainger W.W. (GWW)

What is the current price of GWW stock?

The current stock price stands at $1162.82.

Does GWW pay dividends?

Grainger W.W. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GWW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Grainger W.W. operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is GWW best known for?

Grainger W.W. is most famous for supplying maintenance, repair, and operating products.

What assets are typically shown together with GWW?

Commonly shown alongside GWW: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF, Ursal Display, Tele2