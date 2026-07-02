Trade World Kinect Corp - WKC

What is World Kinect Corp (WKC)?

World Kinect Corp is a global energy and supply chain management company. It provides services including fuel supply, logistics, and energy management solutions to commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company operates across various energy sectors, including petroleum products, natural gas, and renewable fuels. World Kinect Corp offers procurement, distribution, and inventory management services designed to optimize energy supply chains and reduce costs. Its operations include fuel storage, transportation, and blending, supported by a network of terminals and distribution facilities. The company also engages in risk management and consulting services related to energy markets. World Kinect Corp serves a diverse customer base with customized energy solutions aimed at improving efficiency and reliability. It operates within the energy services industry, focusing on integrated supply chain management and energy procurement.

World Kinect Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Worthington Enterprises Inc currently at $33.29. Its price has varied between $32.94 and $33.55 during the session, changing by +0.1203%.

FAQ: World Kinect Corp (WKC)

What is the current price of WKC stock?

The current price is $33.29.

Does WKC pay dividends?

World Kinect Corp pays dividends.

Does WKC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

World Kinect Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WKC best known for?

World Kinect Corp is most famous for its energy and fuel distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with WKC?

Commonly shown alongside WKC: Daily Journal Corp, Dubber Corporation Limited, Pool Corp