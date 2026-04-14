Trade Woolworths Group Limited - WOWau CFD

What is Woolworths Group Limited (WOWau)?

Woolworths Group Limited is a major Australian retail company operating supermarkets, liquor stores, and general merchandise outlets. It is one of the largest retailers in Australia and New Zealand, serving millions of customers through its extensive network of stores. Woolworths Group’s business encompasses grocery retailing, fresh food, and everyday household products, with a focus on customer service and product quality. The company also operates online retail platforms to complement its physical stores. Woolworths Group is involved in supply chain management, sourcing, and logistics to support its retail operations efficiently. Sustainability and community engagement are integral to its corporate strategy, with initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and supporting local producers. The company plays a significant role in the retail sector, contributing to the economy and employment.

Woolworths Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics with Woolworths Group Limited at A$37.21. The session price range is from A$36.85 to A$37.18, reflecting a daily variation of +0.3782%.

FAQ: Woolworths Group Limited (WOWau)

What is the current price of WOWau stock?

Woolworths Group Limited's stock price is A$37.21.

Does WOWau pay dividends?

Woolworths Group Limited pays dividends regularly.

Does WOWau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Woolworths Group Limited has no official office in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is WOWau best known for?

Woolworths Group Limited is most famous for its supermarket and retail chain operations.

What assets are typically shown together with WOWau?

Commonly shown alongside WOWau: West Japan Railway Company, Saipem SpA, Eversource Energy