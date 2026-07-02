Trade White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - WTM

What is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)?

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a diversified insurance and investment company. It operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, providing property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and related services. The company focuses on specialty insurance markets and maintains a portfolio of investments across multiple sectors. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is known for its long-term investment approach and its involvement in both underwriting and investment management. The company’s operations include managing insurance businesses that offer coverage in areas such as homeowners, automobile, and commercial insurance. Additionally, it engages in reinsurance activities, providing risk management solutions to other insurance companies. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a history of strategic acquisitions and partnerships aimed at expanding its insurance capabilities and investment portfolio. It is headquartered in Bermuda and conducts business internationally, serving a diverse client base. The company’s structure allows it to balance insurance underwriting with investment income, contributing to its overall financial stability.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, as World Kinect Corp trades at $2165.6. The price range today spans from $2016.03 to $2153.21, accompanied by a daily change of +3.4866%.

FAQ: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

What is the current price of WTM stock?

The current price is $2165.6.

Does WTM pay dividends?

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd pays dividends.

Does WTM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is WTM best known for?

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is most famous for its insurance and reinsurance operations.

What assets are typically shown together with WTM?

Commonly shown alongside WTM: Halma, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF