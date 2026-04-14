Trade Wesfarmers Limited - WESau CFD

What is Wesfarmers Limited (WESau)?

Wesfarmers Limited is a diversified Australian conglomerate with operations spanning retail, industrial, and resources sectors. The company's retail businesses include supermarkets, department stores, home improvement, and office supplies. In addition to retail, Wesfarmers engages in industrial activities such as chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial safety products. The company also has interests in resources, including coal mining and energy production. Wesfarmers emphasizes operational efficiency, portfolio management, and sustainable business practices across its divisions. It is recognized as one of Australia's largest companies by revenue and market capitalization, contributing significantly to the national economy. Wesfarmers' diversified business model aims to balance growth opportunities with risk management.

Wesfarmers Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns as Wesfarmers Limited is valued at A$75.84. Today's trading range is from A$75.47 to A$77.2, with a daily percentage change of +0.3975%.

FAQ: Wesfarmers Limited (WESau)

What is the current price of WESau stock?

Wesfarmers Limited is currently priced at A$75.84.

Does WESau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WESau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wesfarmers Limited has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is WESau best known for?

Wesfarmers Limited is most famous for its diversified business operations including retail and industrial sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with WESau?

Commonly shown alongside WESau: New Mountain Finance Corp, iShares MSCI World ETF, Old Dominion Freight