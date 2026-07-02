Trade Waters - WAT

What is Waters (WAT)?

Waters Corporation is a manufacturer and provider of analytical instruments, software, and services for scientific research and quality control. The company specializes in technologies such as liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. Waters serves customers in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, food and beverage, and environmental markets. Its products are used for chemical analysis, drug development, and regulatory compliance. Waters Corporation emphasizes innovation in analytical solutions to support research and manufacturing processes. The company’s global operations include research and development, manufacturing, and customer support services.

Waters Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by prevailing trading activity, with Waters currently valued at $376.98. Prices have shifted from $371.34 up to $378.7, showing a daily change percentage of -0.4423%.

FAQ: Waters (WAT)

What is the current price of WAT stock?

The current stock price stands at $376.98.

Does WAT pay dividends?

Waters pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Waters has a registered presence in the UAE with offices located in Dubai Internet City.

What is WAT best known for?

Waters is most famous for its analytical instruments and laboratory technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with WAT?

Commonly shown alongside WAT: National Bankshares Inc, CSPC Pharmaceutical, Haidilao