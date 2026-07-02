Trade Vishay Intertechnology Inc - VSH

What is Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components. The company produces a broad range of products including resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and sensors, serving various industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and military. Vishay's operations encompass design, manufacturing, and distribution of passive and active electronic components. The company is known for its extensive product portfolio and global manufacturing footprint, enabling it to meet diverse customer requirements across multiple markets. Its focus includes innovation in component technology and maintaining a broad product offering to address evolving electronic applications.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session's highs and lows, with AZZ Inc currently priced at $46.73. Its intraday trading range lies between $47.25 and $50.75, showing a daily percentage change of -7.3285%.

FAQ: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

What is the current price of VSH stock?

The current price stands at $46.73.

Does VSH pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VSH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VSH best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing electronic components and semiconductors.

What assets are typically shown together with VSH?

Commonly shown alongside VSH: WEC Energy Group Inc, Insurance Australia Group, Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF