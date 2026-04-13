Trade Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares - BND CFD

What is Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)?

The Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide broad exposure to the U.S. investment-grade bond market. The fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall U.S. taxable bond market, including government, corporate, and securitized bonds. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of fixed-income securities with varying maturities and credit qualities, primarily investment-grade. The fund is managed by Vanguard, an investment management company known for its index fund offerings. It is intended to serve as a core fixed-income holding for investors seeking income and diversification within their portfolios. The fund's structure allows for intraday trading on stock exchanges, providing liquidity and accessibility to individual and institutional investors. It is commonly used for asset allocation and risk management purposes.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, with Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares at $73.72. The instrument has traded in a range from $73.11 to $73.67, marking a daily change of +0.0136%.

FAQ: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)

What is the current price of BND stock?

The last price of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares is $73.72.

Does BND pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends but distributes income to shareholders.

Does BND have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through financial intermediaries.

What is BND best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing broad exposure to the U.S. investment-grade bond market.

What assets are typically shown together with BND?

Commonly shown alongside BND: Hennes & Mauritz B, Liberty Class C, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc