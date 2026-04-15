Trade VanEck Retail ETF - RTH CFD

What is VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)?

VanEck Retail ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of companies engaged in the retail sector. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of retail-related equities, including specialty retailers, department stores, and e-commerce businesses. Its objective is to provide investors with exposure to the retail industry's trends and growth potential. The ETF is managed by VanEck, an investment management firm known for thematic and sector-focused funds. The fund's holdings span various segments of retail, reflecting changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics. It offers a vehicle for investors to gain targeted exposure to retail companies without direct stock selection. The fund operates within the regulatory framework applicable to exchange-traded funds and adheres to its stated investment strategy and guidelines.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading on VanEck Retail ETF, which is priced at $264.41. Throughout the session, it has varied from $262.35 to $264.23, with a daily variation of -0.1324%.

FAQ: VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)

What is the current price of RTH stock?

VanEck Retail ETF's current price is $264.41.

Does RTH pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly to investors.

Does RTH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VanEck Retail ETF does not have a physical presence in the UAE and operates via local financial intermediaries.

What is RTH best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing diversified exposure to retail sector stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with RTH?

Commonly shown alongside RTH: Halfords Group, Melco Crown, Austevoll