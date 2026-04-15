Trade VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF - PPHus CFD

What is VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPHus)?

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results corresponding to the performance of a pharmaceutical industry index. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and related healthcare services. Holdings typically include large-cap pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and companies involved in drug development and distribution. The ETF offers exposure to the pharmaceutical sector, reflecting trends in drug innovation, regulatory environments, and healthcare demand. It is designed for investors seeking targeted access to the pharmaceutical industry within a single investment vehicle. The fund follows a rules-based methodology to select and weight its constituents, aiming to represent the sector's overall performance.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading trends, with VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF currently at $103. The session’s price varied from $102.32 to $104.3, posting a daily change of -1.0676%.

FAQ: VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPHus)

What is the current price of PPHus stock?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF's current trading value is $103.

Does PPHus pay dividends?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF does not pay dividends.

Does PPHus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF does not have a physical presence or office in the UAE and is accessed via financial markets.

What is PPHus best known for?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is most famous for providing diversified exposure to pharmaceutical companies.

What assets are typically shown together with PPHus?

Commonly shown alongside PPHus: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd., State Street SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF