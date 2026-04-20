Trade Universal Health Realty Income Trust - UHT CFD

What is Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning and managing healthcare-related properties. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, and other healthcare real estate assets. The company leases these properties primarily to healthcare providers, hospitals, and medical service organizations. Universal Health Realty Income Trust aims to provide stable income through long-term leases and diversified tenant relationships within the healthcare sector. It operates by acquiring, developing, and managing real estate assets that support healthcare delivery. The company is subject to real estate market dynamics, healthcare industry trends, and regulatory factors affecting healthcare facilities. As a REIT, it follows specific tax and operational guidelines to maintain its status and distribute income to shareholders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, currently pricing Universal Health Realty Income Trust at $42.72. The trading range today lies between $42.03 and $42.68, reflecting a change of -1.4002%.

FAQ: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

What is the current price of UHT stock?

The current price stands at $42.72.

Does UHT pay dividends?

The company pays dividends.

Does UHT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has no official UAE office and operates through partners.

What is UHT best known for?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is most famous for owning and managing healthcare real estate.

What assets are typically shown together with UHT?

Commonly shown alongside UHT: Hologic, Neurocrine, State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF