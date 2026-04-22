Trade United States Natural Gas Fund, LP - UNG CFD

What is United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG)?

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to track the price movements of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, a key benchmark for natural gas prices in the United States. The fund achieves this objective primarily through investments in natural gas futures contracts and other natural gas-related derivative instruments. It is structured as a limited partnership and provides investors with exposure to the natural gas market without the need to directly purchase physical commodities. The fund's performance is influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics in the natural gas industry, weather patterns, storage levels, and geopolitical events affecting energy markets. It is commonly used by investors looking to hedge or gain speculative exposure to natural gas prices. The fund does not engage in the production or distribution of natural gas but focuses on financial instruments tied to the commodity's price movements.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, trading at $11.12. The session has seen prices between $10.99 and $11.04, with a daily percentage move of +1.0082%.

FAQ: United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG)

What is the current price of UNG stock?

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP shares traded at $11.12 today.

Does UNG pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does UNG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via financial markets only.

What is UNG best known for?

This fund is most famous for tracking the price movements of natural gas futures contracts.

What assets are typically shown together with UNG?

Commonly shown alongside UNG: Societe Generale, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund