Trade Texas Pacific Land Corp - TPL CFD

What is Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a land management company primarily engaged in owning and managing land and mineral rights in Texas. The company holds extensive acreage, including surface land and subsurface mineral estates, which it leases for oil and gas exploration and production. Texas Pacific Land generates revenue through royalties, leases, and land sales. It also provides water services related to energy production activities on its properties. The company focuses on land stewardship and resource management, balancing commercial interests with environmental considerations. Texas Pacific Land operates independently, maintaining a portfolio of land assets that contribute to its long-term value.

Texas Pacific Land Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as Texas Pacific Land Corp holds a price of $417.72. The price range during the session has been from $400.7 to $422.95, showing a daily change of +1.2956%.

FAQ: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

What is the current price of TPL stock?

The last price recorded is $417.72.

Does TPL pay dividends?

Texas Pacific Land Corp pays dividends to shareholders.

Does TPL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Texas Pacific Land Corp does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is TPL best known for?

The company is most famous for owning extensive land and mineral rights in Texas.

What assets are typically shown together with TPL?

Commonly shown alongside TPL: Bubs Australia Limited, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority PJSC, iShares Trust - iShares MBS ETF