Trade Technipfmc - FTI CFD

What is FMC Technologies (FTI)?

FMC Technologies was a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry, specializing in equipment and services for the extraction and processing of oil and gas. The company offered a range of products including subsea production systems, surface wellhead systems, and high-pressure fluid control equipment. FMC Technologies served upstream oil and gas companies, providing engineering, procurement, and manufacturing capabilities to support offshore and onshore operations. Its technologies aimed to enhance the efficiency and safety of hydrocarbon production. The company operated through various segments, focusing on subsea production systems, surface wellhead systems, and other related services. FMC Technologies had a presence in multiple regions worldwide, supporting exploration and production activities. The company was known for its engineering expertise and innovation in subsea technologies, contributing to advancements in deepwater oil and gas development. FMC Technologies played a significant role in the energy sector by delivering integrated solutions for complex extraction environments.

FMC Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading action, with FMC Technologies priced at $74.96. It has fluctuated between $73.66 and $75.37, with a daily change percentage of +0.907%.

FAQ: FMC Technologies (FTI)

What is the current price of FTI stock?

FMC Technologies' current stock price is $74.96.

Does FTI pay dividends?

FMC Technologies pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FTI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FMC Technologies operates in the UAE through partnerships without a direct regional office.

What is FTI best known for?

FMC Technologies is most famous for its oil and gas equipment and technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with FTI?

Commonly shown alongside FTI: Assembly Biosciences, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV