Trade SunCoke Energy Inc - SXC CFD

What is SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)?

SunCoke Energy Inc is an energy company specializing in the production of coke, a fuel derived from coal, primarily used in the steelmaking process. The company operates coke manufacturing facilities and provides related services to the steel industry. SunCoke Energy's operations include the production and sale of coke and other byproducts, supporting integrated steel producers in North America. The company focuses on efficient and environmentally responsible production methods, adhering to regulatory standards and industry best practices. SunCoke Energy plays a role in the supply chain of steel manufacturing by ensuring a steady supply of metallurgical coke, which is essential for blast furnace operations. The company has historically engaged in partnerships and contractual agreements with major steel producers, reflecting its position within the industrial energy sector. Its business model centers on leveraging its specialized production capabilities to meet the demands of the steel industry while managing operational and environmental challenges associated with coke production.

SunCoke Energy Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market dynamics, with Standex International Corp priced at $6.29. This session has seen its value vary between $6.05 and $6.25, with a daily change percentage of +1.4634%.

FAQ: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

What is the current price of SXC stock?

The stock price is currently $6.29.

Does SXC pay dividends?

SunCoke Energy Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SXC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SunCoke Energy Inc does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is SXC best known for?

SunCoke Energy Inc is most famous for producing coke and related energy products for the steel industry.

What assets are typically shown together with SXC?

Commonly shown alongside SXC: Sopra Steria Group, Henkel, BWX Technologies, Inc.