Trade Sun Life Financial Inc (CA) - SLF CFD

What is Sun Life Financial Inc (CA) (SLF)?

Sun Life Financial Inc is a Canadian financial services company primarily focused on insurance, wealth management, and asset management. Established in the 19th century, it has grown to become one of the leading life insurance providers in Canada and operates internationally, including in the United States, Asia, and other markets. The company offers a range of products such as life insurance, health insurance, retirement savings plans, and investment management services. It serves individual clients, businesses, and institutional investors. Sun Life Financial emphasizes risk management and financial planning, aiming to provide long-term financial security for its clients. The company is also involved in asset management through its subsidiaries, managing a diversified portfolio across various asset classes. It operates under a framework of corporate governance and regulatory compliance, adhering to industry standards and practices. Sun Life Financial's operations reflect its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility within the financial sector.

Sun Life Financial Inc (CA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active sessions in Constellation Software Inc, currently priced at C$93.72. The intraday movement covers a range from C$91.48 to C$93.65, maintaining a daily change percentage of +1.3541%.

FAQ: Sun Life Financial Inc (CA) (SLF)

What is the current price of SLF stock?

The stock is currently priced at C$93.72.

Does SLF pay dividends?

Sun Life Financial Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SLF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sun Life Financial Inc operates in the UAE primarily through partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is SLF best known for?

The company is most famous for its insurance and wealth management services.

What assets are typically shown together with SLF?

Commonly shown alongside SLF: Cadiz, Worldline, NETGEAR Inc