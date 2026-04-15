Trade Stockland - SGPau CFD

What is Stockland (SGPau)?

Stockland is a diversified property development and investment company based in Australia. It operates across residential, retail, and commercial property sectors, managing a portfolio that includes shopping centers, residential communities, and office buildings. The company engages in the development, construction, and management of real estate assets, focusing on creating sustainable and integrated communities. Stockland's residential projects often involve master-planned communities designed to provide amenities and infrastructure for residents. In the retail sector, it manages a range of shopping centers catering to various consumer needs. The company emphasizes sustainability and community engagement in its developments, aligning with urban planning and environmental standards.

Stockland Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by recent trading movements, as Stockland trades at A$4.205. The intraday range spans from A$4.175 to A$4.285 with a daily percentage shift of -0.4734%.

FAQ: Stockland (SGPau)

What is the current price of SGPau stock?

The last traded price is A$4.205.

Does SGPau pay dividends?

Stockland pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SGPau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stockland has an official presence in the UAE through partnerships but no direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is SGPau best known for?

Stockland is most famous for its real estate development and property management services.

What assets are typically shown together with SGPau?

Commonly shown alongside SGPau: SPS Commerce Inc, iShares UK Gilts 0-5yr UCITS ETF, Ishares III PLC - Ishares Msci World Small Cap UCITS ETF