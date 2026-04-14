Trade Shimizu Corporation - 1803 CFD

What is Shimizu Corporation (1803)?

Shimizu Corporation is a leading Japanese construction company involved in building construction, civil engineering, and real estate development. It offers a broad range of services including architectural design, engineering, and project management. The company undertakes projects such as office buildings, commercial complexes, infrastructure facilities, and environmental development. Shimizu operates domestically and internationally, emphasizing technological innovation and sustainable construction practices. It is recognized for its contributions to urban development and infrastructure improvement, integrating advanced engineering solutions to meet diverse client needs.

Shimizu Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market shifts as Shimizu Corporation is valued at ¥2857.4. Its intraday price moved from ¥2814.2 up to ¥2867, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.2646%.

FAQ: Shimizu Corporation (1803)

What is the current price of 1803 stock?

Shimizu Corporation's current stock price is ¥2857.4.

Does 1803 pay dividends?

Shimizu Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 1803 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Shimizu Corporation operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is 1803 best known for?

Shimizu Corporation is most famous for its engineering and construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with 1803?

Commonly shown alongside 1803: Service Properties Trust, Casey's General Stores Inc, Xylem