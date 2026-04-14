Trade SharkNinja Inc - SN CFD

What is SharkNinja Inc (SN)?

SharkNinja Inc is a consumer products company specializing in household appliances and cleaning solutions. The company designs, develops, and markets a range of products including vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, and floor care devices. SharkNinja operates under multiple brand names, focusing on innovation and user-friendly design to meet diverse consumer needs. Its product portfolio spans various categories such as air purifiers, coffee makers, and blenders. The company serves both retail and e-commerce channels globally, emphasizing product quality and technological advancement. SharkNinja's operations include research and development, manufacturing partnerships, and distribution networks to support its market presence. It competes in a highly competitive industry characterized by rapid technological change and evolving consumer preferences.

SharkNinja Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading fluctuations, as ICON PLC trades near $116.79. The intraday range covers from $115.38 to $118.34, with a daily percentage move of +1.4879%.

FAQ: SharkNinja Inc (SN)

What is the current price of SN stock?

The last traded price of SharkNinja Inc is $116.79.

Does SN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SharkNinja Inc operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SN best known for?

The company is most famous for its innovative household appliances and cleaning products.

What assets are typically shown together with SN?

Commonly shown alongside SN: China Resources Beer, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A., State Street SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF