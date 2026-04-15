Trade Sensient Technologies Corp - SXT CFD

What is Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)?

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances for a wide range of consumer products. The company serves industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Sensient develops and produces natural and synthetic colorants and flavorings, leveraging advanced technologies to meet diverse customer needs. Its operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and distribution across multiple countries. The company emphasizes innovation in product development and sustainability in its supply chain. Sensient's product portfolio includes specialty ingredients that enhance the sensory appeal of consumer goods. It also provides customized solutions tailored to specific industry requirements. The company maintains a focus on quality control and regulatory compliance to support its global customer base. Sensient Technologies Corporation operates through various business segments, each targeting distinct market sectors. Its longstanding presence in the ingredient industry reflects a commitment to adapting to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory environments.

Sensient Technologies Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements as Sensient Technologies Corp currently trades at $91.7. The intraday price has shifted between $90.58 and $92.55, with a daily percentage change of -1.7804%.

FAQ: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)

What is the current price of SXT stock?

The current price stands at $91.7.

Does SXT pay dividends?

Sensient Technologies Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SXT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sensient Technologies Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is SXT best known for?

The company is most famous for its production of colors, flavors, and fragrances.

What assets are typically shown together with SXT?

Commonly shown alongside SXT: Lenz Therapeutics Inc, Rumble Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc