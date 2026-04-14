Trade Sekisui House, Ltd. - 1928jp CFD

What is Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928jp)?

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a Japanese homebuilder specializing in residential construction and real estate development. It focuses on the design, construction, and sale of detached houses, condominiums, and rental housing. The company emphasizes environmentally friendly building practices and energy-efficient home designs. Sekisui House integrates advanced technologies to improve living comfort and sustainability, including smart home systems and renewable energy solutions. It operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, offering services such as property management and remodeling. The company also engages in urban development projects, contributing to community planning and infrastructure. Sekisui House has a significant presence in Japan and has expanded its operations internationally. Its approach combines innovation with traditional craftsmanship, aiming to provide durable and comfortable living environments.

Sekisui House, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price shifts with Sekisui House, Ltd. standing at ¥3529.33. It has ranged from ¥3512.38 to ¥3589.6 so far, marking a daily variation of -2.1545%.

FAQ: Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928jp)

What is the current price of 1928jp stock?

The last recorded price is ¥3529.33.

Does 1928jp pay dividends?

Sekisui House, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1928jp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sekisui House, Ltd. has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is 1928jp best known for?

Sekisui House, Ltd. is most famous for its large-scale residential housing projects.

What assets are typically shown together with 1928jp?

Commonly shown alongside 1928jp: Engie, Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF