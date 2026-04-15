Trade RXO Inc - RXO CFD

What is RXO Inc (RXO)?

RXO Inc is a logistics and transportation company providing supply chain solutions across various industries. The company offers services including freight brokerage, transportation management, and logistics optimization. RXO focuses on leveraging technology and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. Its business model involves coordinating shipments, managing carrier relationships, and delivering tailored logistics solutions to meet client requirements. RXO operates within a competitive logistics market, addressing the complexities of freight movement and supply chain management. The company aims to facilitate seamless transportation processes through integrated services and innovative approaches.

RXO Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Dorian LPG Ltd stands at $16.59. The session's price has moved between $15.74 and $16.38, corresponding to a daily change of +0.9901%.

FAQ: RXO Inc (RXO)

What is the current price of RXO stock?

The stock price is $16.59.

Does RXO pay dividends?

RXO Inc does not pay dividends.

Does RXO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

RXO Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is RXO best known for?

The company is most famous for its logistics and transportation services.

What assets are typically shown together with RXO?

Commonly shown alongside RXO: Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, Country Garden, Exelixis