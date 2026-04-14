Trade Restoration Hardware - RH CFD

What is Restoration Hardware (RH)?

Restoration Hardware is a retailer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of luxury home furnishings, décor, and related products. The company offers a curated selection of furniture, lighting, textiles, and outdoor items, often characterized by a distinctive aesthetic that blends classic and contemporary styles. Restoration Hardware operates through retail galleries, catalogs, and an online platform, providing a comprehensive shopping experience. The company emphasizes quality craftsmanship and design innovation in its product offerings. Its customer base includes residential consumers and interior designers seeking premium home furnishings.

Restoration Hardware Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Restoration Hardware trading at $129.9. Its price has varied from $126.9 to $130.88 during the session, posting a daily percent change of +3.7552%.

FAQ: Restoration Hardware (RH)

What is the current price of RH stock?

The current trading price is $129.9.

Does RH pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid.

Does RH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Restoration Hardware operates in the UAE exclusively through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is RH best known for?

Restoration Hardware is most famous for its luxury home furnishings and interior design products.

What assets are typically shown together with RH?

Commonly shown alongside RH: iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, CoreWeave Inc., UP Fintech Holding Limited