Trade ReNew Energy Global PLC - RNW CFD

What is ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)?

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an Indian company engaged in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on the development, construction, and operation of clean energy projects. The company specializes in wind and solar power generation, contributing to sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions. It operates across various regions in India, managing a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. ReNew Energy Global PLC is involved in both utility-scale and distributed renewable energy projects, serving industrial, commercial, and utility customers. The company emphasizes the integration of advanced technologies and innovative practices to enhance energy efficiency and project performance. It plays a significant role in India's transition towards greener energy sources, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. The company also engages in energy storage and hybrid renewable energy systems to optimize power supply reliability. ReNew Energy Global PLC's operations encompass project development, asset management, and power generation, contributing to the broader renewable energy infrastructure.

ReNew Energy Global PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by present trading activity, as Alight Inc trades at $4.94. Throughout the session, the price has ranged from $4.8 to $4.94, with a daily percentage movement of +1.4553%.

FAQ: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)

What is the current price of RNW stock?

ReNew Energy Global PLC's current price is $4.94.

Does RNW pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RNW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ReNew Energy Global PLC has a registered office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is RNW best known for?

The company is most famous for its renewable energy generation and infrastructure projects.

What assets are typically shown together with RNW?

Commonly shown alongside RNW: Safestore, POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC ORD, Yu Group plc