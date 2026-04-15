Trade Qube Holdings Limited - QUBau CFD

What is Qube Holdings Limited (QUBau)?

Qube Holdings Limited is an Australian logistics and infrastructure company specializing in integrated supply chain solutions. The company operates across various sectors including stevedoring, bulk logistics, and warehousing, providing services that facilitate the movement and storage of goods. Qube Holdings manages port operations, rail freight, and road transport, serving industries such as mining, agriculture, and retail. Its infrastructure assets include terminals, bulk handling facilities, and intermodal hubs, which support efficient cargo handling and distribution. The company focuses on optimizing logistics through the use of technology and operational expertise to enhance supply chain efficiency. Established with a focus on Australian markets, Qube Holdings has expanded its footprint to encompass a diverse range of logistics services. It plays a significant role in supporting domestic and international trade by enabling the seamless transfer of goods across multiple transport modes. The company’s operations contribute to the broader logistics and transportation infrastructure within Australia.

Qube Holdings Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns with Qube Holdings Limited trading at A$5.005. The stock has fluctuated between A$4.965 and A$4.985, with a daily change of +0.2014%.

FAQ: Qube Holdings Limited (QUBau)

What is the current price of QUBau stock?

The stock price is A$5.005.

Does QUBau pay dividends?

Qube Holdings Limited pays dividends.

Does QUBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Qube Holdings Limited does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is QUBau best known for?

The company is most famous for logistics and infrastructure services.

What assets are typically shown together with QUBau?

Commonly shown alongside QUBau: L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, Cango Inc/KY, Koninklijke Philips - ADR