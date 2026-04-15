Trade ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 - SAA CFD

What is ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (SAA)?

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide leveraged exposure to the performance of small-capitalization companies in the United States. The fund seeks to deliver twice the daily return of the Russell Small Cap Completeness Index, which tracks the performance of small-cap stocks outside the Russell 2000 Index. This leveraged ETF employs financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of its underlying index on a daily basis. It is intended for investors with a high risk tolerance and a short-term investment horizon due to the compounding effects of leverage over longer periods. The fund offers a way to gain magnified exposure to small-cap equities within a single tradable security.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price developments as ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 trades at $30.7. It has ranged from $29.88 to $30.28, reflecting a daily percentage change of -1.6738%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (SAA)

What is the current price of SAA stock?

The current price stands at $30.7.

Does SAA pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does SAA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SAA best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the small-cap equity market.

What assets are typically shown together with SAA?

Commonly shown alongside SAA: Wirtualna Polska Holding SA, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, SIKA