Trade ProShares Ultra Dow30 - DDM CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 is an exchange-traded fund that aims to provide twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The fund utilizes leverage and derivatives to amplify returns, targeting investors who seek enhanced exposure to the industrial blue-chip segment of the U.S. equity market. Due to its leveraged nature, it is primarily suited for short-term trading strategies rather than long-term buy-and-hold investing. The fund is among various leveraged ETFs designed to offer magnified exposure to major market indices.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with ProShares Ultra Dow30 currently at $55.65. It has moved within a trading range from $54.37 to $55.63, with a daily change of +0.1261%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)

What is the current price of DDM stock?

The current price stands at $55.65.

Does DDM pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does DDM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners in the UAE without a registered office or subsidiary.

What is DDM best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the Dow 30 index.

What assets are typically shown together with DDM?

Commonly shown alongside DDM: Paramount Skydance Corp, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500, Main Street Capital Corp