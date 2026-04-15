Trade Polynovo Limited - PNVau CFD

What is Polynovo Limited (PNVau)?

Polynovo Limited is an Australian biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of medical devices based on its proprietary NovoSorb biodegradable polymer technology. The company’s products are designed for applications in wound care, surgical reconstruction, and other medical treatments requiring biocompatible scaffolds. Polynovo’s technology enables controlled degradation and tissue integration, supporting healing processes. The company engages in research, product development, manufacturing, and distribution activities. It collaborates with healthcare providers and regulatory bodies to ensure product safety and efficacy. Polynovo operates within the medical technology sector, contributing to advancements in biomaterials and regenerative medicine.

Polynovo Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading as Polynovo Limited trades at A$1.027. The session's price has moved between A$1.018 and A$1.068, showing a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Polynovo Limited (PNVau)

What is the current price of PNVau stock?

The current price stands at A$1.027.

Does PNVau pay dividends?

Polynovo Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PNVau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Polynovo Limited operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is PNVau best known for?

Polynovo Limited is most famous for its development of biodegradable medical devices.

What assets are typically shown together with PNVau?

Commonly shown alongside PNVau: IES Holdings Inc, Covenant Logistics Group Inc, Aramis Group SAS