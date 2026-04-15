Trade Perpetual Limited - PPTau CFD

What is Perpetual Limited (PPTau)?

Perpetual Limited is an Australian financial services company offering investment management, trustee, and fiduciary services. The company provides wealth management solutions to individuals, families, and institutions, including superannuation, estate planning, and philanthropic advisory services. Perpetual Limited manages a range of investment funds across asset classes such as equities, fixed income, and alternatives. It operates through various business divisions, delivering tailored financial products and services. The company emphasizes governance, risk management, and compliance in its operations. It also offers trustee services for trusts and custodial arrangements. Perpetual Limited contributes to the financial planning and asset management sectors by supporting clients’ long-term financial objectives.

Perpetual Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market flow as Perpetual Limited trades at A$16.19. During the session, the price has moved between A$16.12 and A$16.6, reflecting a daily change of +0.2488%.

FAQ: Perpetual Limited (PPTau)

What is the current price of PPTau stock?

The current price is A$16.19.

Does PPTau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPTau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is PPTau best known for?

The company is most famous for its wealth management and investment services.

What assets are typically shown together with PPTau?

Commonly shown alongside PPTau: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Lesaka Technologies Inc, Yum China