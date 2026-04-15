Trade Pembina Pipeline Corporation - PPLca CFD

What is Pembina Pipeline (PPLca)?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that owns and operates pipelines and related facilities for the transportation and storage of hydrocarbons. Its assets include crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas pipelines, as well as processing and marketing operations. The company serves producers, marketers, and consumers across North America. Pembina Pipeline focuses on maintaining and expanding its infrastructure to support energy supply chains. It operates under regulatory frameworks governing pipeline safety and environmental protection. The company emphasizes operational reliability and sustainability in its business practices. It is involved in initiatives related to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as Pembina Pipeline is priced at C$59.93. It has fluctuated between C$59.22 and C$59.83 in the session, experiencing a daily change of -0.1839%.

FAQ: Pembina Pipeline (PPLca)

What is the current price of PPLca stock?

The stock price is C$59.93.

Does PPLca pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPLca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pembina Pipeline has an official registered presence in the UAE but no dedicated regional office or subsidiary.

What is PPLca best known for?

Pembina Pipeline is most famous for its transportation and midstream services in the energy sector.

What assets are typically shown together with PPLca?

Commonly shown alongside PPLca: Geberit, Yellow Cake PLC, Regional REIT Ltd