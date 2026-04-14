Trade Olympus Corporation - 7733 CFD

What is Olympus Corporation (7733)?

Olympus Corporation is a Japanese multinational company specializing in optics and reprography products. Founded in 1919, the company initially focused on microscopes and thermometers before expanding into various fields such as medical systems, scientific solutions, and imaging products. Olympus is notably recognized for its contributions to medical technology, particularly in the development of endoscopic devices used in minimally invasive surgeries and diagnostics. The company also manufactures cameras and audio products, although its primary emphasis remains on healthcare and life science equipment. Olympus operates globally, serving a diverse clientele across healthcare, research, and industrial sectors. Its research and development efforts have contributed to advancements in optical technologies and medical instrumentation. The company’s organizational structure includes divisions dedicated to medical systems, scientific solutions, and imaging, reflecting its diversified portfolio. Olympus maintains a commitment to innovation and quality in its product offerings, supporting professional fields that rely on precision optical and imaging technologies.

Olympus Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movement, with Olympus Corporation trading at ¥1582.3. Throughout the session, it fluctuated between ¥1555.6 and ¥1589, displaying a daily change of +2.8293%.

FAQ: Olympus Corporation (7733)

What is the current price of 7733 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1582.3.

Does 7733 pay dividends?

Olympus Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 7733 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Olympus Corporation operates in the UAE through authorized distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is 7733 best known for?

Olympus Corporation is most famous for its precision optical products and medical imaging equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 7733?

Commonly shown alongside 7733: National Storage Affiliates Trust, iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF, Amica SA