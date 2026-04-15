Trade NuScale Power Corporation - SMR CFD

What is NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)?

NuScale Power Corporation is a company specializing in the design and development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). These reactors are intended to provide scalable and flexible nuclear power generation with enhanced safety features compared to traditional large-scale reactors. NuScale's technology focuses on modularity, allowing for incremental capacity additions and reduced construction times. The company targets markets seeking low-carbon energy solutions to support electricity generation and industrial applications. Its approach includes integrated reactor modules with passive safety systems designed to operate without active controls or human intervention in certain scenarios. NuScale Power contributes to the advancement of nuclear technology aimed at addressing energy security and environmental concerns.

NuScale Power Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations, as Red Cat Holdings, Inc. trades at $11.8. It has moved within an intraday range of $10.69 to $11.97, with a daily change percentage of +13.739%.

FAQ: NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

What is the current price of SMR stock?

The current price is $11.8.

Does SMR pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this company.

Does SMR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NuScale Power Corporation does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is SMR best known for?

The company is most famous for its small modular nuclear reactor technology.

What assets are typically shown together with SMR?

Commonly shown alongside SMR: Trade McCormick - MKC CFD, TriNet Group Inc, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp