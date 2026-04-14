Trade Norfolk Southern - NSC CFD

What is Norfolk (NSC)?

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major American transportation company specializing in the rail freight industry. It operates one of the largest railroad networks in the United States, providing freight transportation services across a wide range of commodities including automotive, agriculture, chemicals, coal, and intermodal freight. The company’s extensive rail network spans multiple states, facilitating the movement of goods between ports, industries, and distribution centers. Norfolk Southern plays a significant role in the logistics and supply chain infrastructure of the U.S., contributing to the transportation of raw materials and finished products. The company emphasizes operational efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship in its rail operations. It also invests in technology and infrastructure improvements to enhance service reliability and capacity. Norfolk Southern is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and is recognized as one of the leading rail freight carriers in North America, with a long history dating back to the 19th century.

Norfolk Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics, with Norfolk trading at $300.02. It has shifted between $294.62 and $299.79 during the session, with a daily change percentage of +0.9026%.

FAQ: Norfolk (NSC)

What is the current price of NSC stock?

Norfolk's share price is currently $300.02.

Does NSC pay dividends?

Norfolk pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NSC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Norfolk Southern does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is NSC best known for?

Norfolk is most famous for its freight railroad services across the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with NSC?

Commonly shown alongside NSC: Amundi Smart Overnight Return, Fidelity US Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF, Dustin