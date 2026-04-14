Trade News Corp - B - NWS CFD

What is News Corp - B (NWS)?

News Corporation is a multinational mass media and publishing company headquartered in the United States. It operates across various segments including news, information services, book publishing, and digital real estate services. The company owns and manages a portfolio of newspapers, digital media properties, and subscription-based information services. Its business activities encompass content creation, distribution, and advertising across multiple platforms. News Corporation serves a global audience, with operations spanning North America, Australia, and other regions. The company’s governance includes a board of directors and executive leadership responsible for corporate strategy and compliance. It focuses on adapting to changes in media consumption patterns and technological advancements while maintaining journalistic standards and regulatory adherence.

News Corp - B Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with News Corp - B at $28.96. It has traded between $28.29 and $29.27 during the session, showing a percentage change of +0.0347%.

FAQ: News Corp - B (NWS)

What is the current price of NWS stock?

News Corp - B shares are priced at $28.96.

Does NWS pay dividends?

News Corp pays dividends to shareholders.

Does NWS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

News Corp has an official presence in the UAE through an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is NWS best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified media and publishing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with NWS?

Commonly shown alongside NWS: Cognex, Marsh, DISC MEDICINE ORD