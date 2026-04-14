Trade National Fuel Gas Co - NFG CFD

What is National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)?

National Fuel Gas Co is an energy company involved in the exploration, development, transportation, and distribution of natural gas and related products. Its operations encompass natural gas production, pipeline transportation, and utility services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through its regulated natural gas distribution subsidiaries. It also engages in midstream activities, including gathering, processing, and selling natural gas. National Fuel Gas focuses on maintaining infrastructure reliability and safety while adhering to regulatory requirements. The company operates primarily in the United States, with assets including natural gas reserves, pipelines, and storage facilities. It plays a role in the energy supply chain, providing natural gas to support heating, electricity generation, and industrial processes.

National Fuel Gas Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with NewMarket Corp trading at $90.35. Prices have moved within $89.19 and $90.74, with a daily percentage change of -1.3717%.

FAQ: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

What is the current price of NFG stock?

The last price recorded is $90.35.

Does NFG pay dividends?

National Fuel Gas Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NFG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Fuel Gas Co does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is NFG best known for?

The company is most famous for natural gas distribution and pipeline operations.

What assets are typically shown together with NFG?

Commonly shown alongside NFG: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, SEGRO Plc, Surgery Partners Inc