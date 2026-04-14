Trade Minerals Technologies Inc - MTX CFD

What is Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)?

Minerals Technologies Inc is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. Its offerings serve industries such as paper, construction, environmental, energy, and consumer products. The company operates through segments including performance materials, specialty minerals, and energy services, providing solutions that enhance product performance and environmental compliance. Minerals Technologies emphasizes innovation in mineral processing and application technologies, supporting customers in improving efficiency and sustainability.

Minerals Technologies Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Oceaneering International Inc priced at $73.14. Prices have fluctuated between $71.03 and $73.91 during the session, marking a daily percentage move of +0.096%.

FAQ: Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

What is the current price of MTX stock?

The current price stands at $73.14.

Does MTX pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MTX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Minerals Technologies Inc does not have an official UAE regional office or subsidiary and operates via partners or distributors.

What is MTX best known for?

The company is most famous for its specialty mineral-based products and solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with MTX?

Commonly shown alongside MTX: Var Energi AS, OCBC Bank, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc