Trade Metaplanet Inc - 3350 CFD

What is Metaplanet Inc (3350)?

Metaplanet Inc is a technology company involved in the development and deployment of software solutions for digital content creation, distribution, and management. The company focuses on leveraging emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences across various media platforms. Metaplanet's offerings may include tools for content production, digital asset management, and interactive applications designed for entertainment, education, and corporate sectors. The company operates within the broader digital media and technology industry, emphasizing innovation and integration of advanced technologies to meet evolving market demands.

Metaplanet Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action in Renk Group AG, priced at ¥331.3. The session has seen the price move between ¥322.7 and ¥336.7, with a daily change of +6.3066%.

FAQ: Metaplanet Inc (3350)

What is the current price of 3350 stock?

The current price is ¥331.3.

Does 3350 pay dividends?

No dividends are paid currently.

Does 3350 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Metaplanet Inc operates in the UAE through distributors and does not maintain an official office.

What is 3350 best known for?

The company is most famous for developing mobile and online games.

What assets are typically shown together with 3350?

Commonly shown alongside 3350: KLA-Tencor Corporation, O'Reilly, GoHealth, Inc.