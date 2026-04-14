HomeMarketsSharesMetaplanet Inc

Trade Metaplanet Inc - 3350 CFD

330+7.15%
The chart shows the 3350 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 330, a high of 331.7, and a low of 305.
Sell

328.9

Buy

330

1.1
Low: 305High: 331.7
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread1.1
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close316.7
Open307.2
1-Year Change-6.65%
Day's Range305 - 331.7

Trade Metaplanet Inc - 3350 CFD

What is Metaplanet Inc (3350)?

Metaplanet Inc is a technology company involved in the development and deployment of software solutions for digital content creation, distribution, and management. The company focuses on leveraging emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences across various media platforms. Metaplanet's offerings may include tools for content production, digital asset management, and interactive applications designed for entertainment, education, and corporate sectors. The company operates within the broader digital media and technology industry, emphasizing innovation and integration of advanced technologies to meet evolving market demands.

Metaplanet Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action in Renk Group AG, priced at ¥331.3. The session has seen the price move between ¥322.7 and ¥336.7, with a daily change of +6.3066%.

FAQ: Metaplanet Inc (3350)

What is the current price of 3350 stock?

The current price is ¥331.3.

Does 3350 pay dividends?

No dividends are paid currently.

Does 3350 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Metaplanet Inc operates in the UAE through distributors and does not maintain an official office.

What is 3350 best known for?

The company is most famous for developing mobile and online games.

What assets are typically shown together with 3350?

Commonly shown alongside 3350: KLA-Tencor Corporation, O'Reilly, GoHealth, Inc.

Latest shares articles

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