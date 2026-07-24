Trade LXP Industrial Trust - LXP

What is LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)?

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics facilities located in key markets across the United States. LXP Industrial Trust focuses on acquiring, developing, and leasing industrial real estate to tenants engaged in manufacturing, e-commerce, and supply chain operations. The company generates revenue primarily through rental income from long-term leases. It emphasizes strategic property management and asset optimization to enhance portfolio value. LXP Industrial Trust operates within the broader industrial real estate sector, which supports the growing demand for logistics and distribution infrastructure driven by global trade and online retail.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading levels, with Wearable Devices priced at $60.77. The session’s price has oscillated between $60.48 and $60.95, with a daily change percentage of -0.1152%.

FAQ: LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

What is the current price of LXP stock?

LXP Industrial Trust's current price is $60.77.

Does LXP pay dividends?

LXP Industrial Trust pays dividends to investors.

Does LXP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LXP Industrial Trust does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is LXP best known for?

LXP Industrial Trust is most famous for its industrial real estate investment portfolio.

What assets are typically shown together with LXP?

Commonly shown alongside LXP: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF, Chrysalis Investments Limited, Alior Bank SA