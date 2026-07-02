Trade LTC Properties, Inc. - LTC

What is LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)?

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in healthcare-related properties. Its portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and other healthcare real estate assets. The company generates income through leasing arrangements with operators of these facilities. LTC Properties focuses on long-term leases that provide stable cash flow and potential for growth. It operates within the healthcare sector, which is influenced by demographic trends and regulatory environments. The company manages its investments to balance risk and return, aiming to support the infrastructure needs of healthcare providers.

LTC Properties, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading action, with LTC Properties, Inc. valued at $39.31. During today's session, prices have ranged between $38.39 and $39.27, registering a daily change of +0.9812%.

FAQ: LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)

What is the current price of LTC stock?

The current price is $39.31.

Does LTC pay dividends?

LTC Properties, Inc. pays dividends to shareholders.

Does LTC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LTC Properties, Inc. operates in the UAE through partners and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is LTC best known for?

LTC Properties, Inc. is most famous for investing in healthcare real estate, particularly senior housing and long-term care facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with LTC?

Commonly shown alongside LTC: Citizens & Northern Corp, Getty Images Holdings Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust