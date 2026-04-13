Trade Leonardo DRS Inc - DRS CFD

What is Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS)?

Leonardo DRS Inc is a defense contractor specializing in providing advanced technology products and services to military and government customers. The company develops and manufactures a range of defense electronics, including communications systems, surveillance equipment, and weapon systems. It serves various branches of the armed forces and allied nations, focusing on enhancing operational capabilities through innovation. Leonardo DRS operates within the broader aerospace and defense industry, which involves complex regulatory and security requirements. The company’s portfolio includes integrated solutions that support mission-critical applications. Its activities contribute to national defense and security through the development of specialized military technologies.

Leonardo DRS Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s market movements, with Firefly Aerospace Inc. priced at $47.41. It has traded between $45.38 and $47.46, resulting in a daily change percentage of +2.9105%.

FAQ: Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS)

What is the current price of DRS stock?

The current stock price is $47.41.

Does DRS pay dividends?

Leonardo DRS Inc pays dividends.

Does DRS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Leonardo DRS Inc operates in the UAE through a registered subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is DRS best known for?

Leonardo DRS Inc is most famous for its defense electronics and military technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with DRS?

Commonly shown alongside DRS: Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sealsq Corp, Ping An