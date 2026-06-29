Trade Lennox International Inc - LII

What is Lennox International Inc (LII)?

Lennox International Inc is a manufacturer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The company designs and produces equipment used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Its product range includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International serves a global customer base through a network of distributors, dealers, and contractors. The company emphasizes energy efficiency and innovation in its product development to meet regulatory requirements and customer needs. It operates manufacturing facilities and research centers focused on advancing HVACR technologies. Lennox International’s business model integrates product design, manufacturing, and aftermarket services. The company plays a significant role in the climate control industry by providing solutions that contribute to indoor comfort and environmental sustainability.

Lennox International Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Lennox International Inc trades at $569.39. The intraday range has been from $558.19 to $567.49, showing a daily change of -1.1844%.

FAQ: Lennox International Inc (LII)

What is the current price of LII stock?

The current price is $569.39.

Does LII pay dividends?

Lennox International Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LII have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lennox International Inc does not have an official office in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is LII best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

What assets are typically shown together with LII?

Commonly shown alongside LII: Inchcape, Denali Therapeutics, Immuneering Corp