Trade Laboratory Corprtn Of Amer Holdings - LH CFD

What is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as LabCorp, is a leading global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The company offers diagnostic testing, drug development, and technology-enabled solutions to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and researchers. LabCorp's services include routine blood tests, genetic and genomic testing, pathology, and clinical trial testing. It operates a network of laboratories and patient service centers across various regions, supporting healthcare delivery and medical research. The company invests in advanced technologies and data analytics to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. LabCorp is committed to quality, compliance with healthcare regulations, and advancing medical science.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at $268.2. Trading has seen a range from $261.34 to $268.51, with a daily change percentage of +1.4228%.

FAQ: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

What is the current price of LH stock?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is trading at $268.2 currently.

Does LH pay dividends?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings pays dividends to its investors.

Does LH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a registered presence in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is LH best known for?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is most famous for its clinical laboratory testing services.

What assets are typically shown together with LH?

Commonly shown alongside LH: Avanza Bank, Allreal, Tyson Food