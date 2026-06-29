Trade Kinder Morgan - KMI

What is Kinder Morgan (KMI)?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, specializing in the ownership and operation of pipelines and terminals. The company transports natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other energy products through an extensive network of pipelines. Kinder Morgan also operates storage facilities and terminals that support energy distribution. The company focuses on maintaining and expanding its infrastructure assets, adhering to safety and environmental standards. Its business model centers on fee-based contracts and long-term agreements with energy producers and consumers.

Kinder Morgan Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market movements, as Kinder Morgan trades at $32.25. During the session, it has moved between $32.71 and $33.29, with a daily percentage change of +0.6987%.

FAQ: Kinder Morgan (KMI)

What is the current price of KMI stock?

The stock is trading at $32.25.

Does KMI pay dividends?

Kinder Morgan pays dividends to shareholders.

Does KMI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kinder Morgan has a registered presence in the UAE through an office in Abu Dhabi.

What is KMI best known for?

Kinder Morgan is most famous for its energy infrastructure and pipeline operations.

What assets are typically shown together with KMI?

Commonly shown alongside KMI: M&C Saatchi PLC, Invesco JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc