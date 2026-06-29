Trade Keurig Dr Pepper - KDP

What is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper is an American beverage company known for its wide range of soft drinks, specialty coffees, and other beverages. The company was formed through the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, combining expertise in single-serve coffee systems with a diverse portfolio of carbonated and non-carbonated drinks. Its product lineup includes well-known brands across various beverage categories, such as coffee pods, sodas, juices, and mixers. The company operates through multiple segments, focusing on beverage innovation, manufacturing, and distribution across North America. Keurig Dr Pepper serves both retail consumers and commercial customers, including foodservice and hospitality sectors. The company emphasizes sustainability initiatives, including efforts to reduce environmental impact through packaging and resource management. Headquartered in the United States, Keurig Dr Pepper maintains a significant presence in the beverage industry, competing with other major global and regional beverage producers. Its operations encompass product development, marketing, and supply chain management aimed at meeting diverse consumer preferences.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Keurig Dr Pepper at $33.39. The stock has traded between $32.56 and $33.59, reflecting a daily percentage movement of +2.8308%.

FAQ: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

What is the current price of KDP stock?

The latest price is $33.39.

Does KDP pay dividends?

Keurig Dr Pepper pays dividends to shareholders.

Does KDP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Keurig Dr Pepper operates in the UAE through partnerships but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is KDP best known for?

Keurig Dr Pepper is most famous for its beverage products including coffee and soft drinks.

What assets are typically shown together with KDP?

Commonly shown alongside KDP: ICU Medical Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., First Financial Bankshares Inc