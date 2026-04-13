Trade Keppel Corp - BN4sg CFD

What is Keppel Corp (BN4sg)?

Keppel Corporation is a Singapore-based conglomerate with diversified business interests spanning offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management sectors. The company engages in the design and construction of offshore rigs and vessels, real estate development, and the provision of infrastructure solutions such as utilities and environmental services. Keppel Corporation operates globally, serving clients in energy, marine, and urban development industries. The group emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its operations, aiming to deliver integrated solutions that address urbanization and environmental challenges. Its business model includes strategic investments and partnerships to expand capabilities and market presence. Keppel Corporation's activities contribute to industrial development and urban infrastructure across multiple regions.

Keppel Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Keppel Corp currently priced at S$12.08. The price has fluctuated between S$11.99 and S$12.12 during the session, marking a change of -0.4967%.

FAQ: Keppel Corp (BN4sg)

What is the current price of BN4sg stock?

The current trading price is S$12.08.

Does BN4sg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BN4sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Keppel Corporation has a registered presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is BN4sg best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified operations in offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management.

What assets are typically shown together with BN4sg?

Commonly shown alongside BN4sg: Ghitha Holding PJSC, State Street SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income plc