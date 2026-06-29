Trade Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore - KEN

What is Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore (KEN)?

Kenon Holdings Ltd is a holding company with diversified interests across various sectors including energy, infrastructure, and automotive components. The company manages a portfolio of subsidiaries and investments that operate in multiple geographic regions. Kenon Holdings Ltd focuses on strategic asset management and operational oversight to enhance value creation within its holdings. Its business activities encompass power generation, manufacturing, and technology-driven enterprises. The company’s structure allows for flexibility in capital allocation and investment decisions, supporting growth initiatives and operational efficiency across its subsidiaries.

Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trades in Knife River Corp, now valued at $68.51. Its price range today spans from $64.25 to $66.2, accompanied by a daily change of -1.2019%.

FAQ: Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore (KEN)

What is the current price of KEN stock?

Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore is priced at $68.51.

Does KEN pay dividends?

Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City in the UAE.

What is KEN best known for?

Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore is most famous for its diversified energy and infrastructure investments.

What assets are typically shown together with KEN?

Commonly shown alongside KEN: Merlin Properties, B2Holding, Air Products And Chemicals