Trade Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - KW CFD

What is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is a real estate investment company specializing in the ownership, operation, and management of residential and commercial properties. The company focuses on multifamily residential properties, office buildings, and industrial assets across various markets. It operates through a combination of property management, investment, and development activities, aiming to create value through active asset management and strategic acquisitions. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc also provides real estate services including leasing, property management, and investment sales. The company's portfolio includes a diverse range of properties, emphasizing both stabilized assets and value-add opportunities. It has a presence in multiple geographic regions, with a significant concentration in the United States and select international markets. The firm emphasizes long-term growth and income generation through its real estate operations, leveraging its expertise in market analysis and asset management. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is recognized for its integrated approach to real estate investment and management.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc trading at $10.9172. Today’s session has seen prices move between $10.8328 and $10.8528, resulting in a daily change of +0.0922%.

FAQ: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

What is the current price of KW stock?

The current price of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is $10.9172.

Does KW pay dividends?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is KW best known for?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is most famous for real estate investment and management services.

What assets are typically shown together with KW?

Commonly shown alongside KW: Standard Chartered - GBP, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Rockwell