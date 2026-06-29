Trade iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF - IYR

What is iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)?

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the real estate sector. This includes real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other companies involved in real estate management and development. Managed by BlackRock, the ETF provides broad exposure to the U.S. real estate market, covering various property types such as residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with real estate assets through publicly traded securities, reflecting the performance and trends within the U.S. real estate industry.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF priced at $103.72. It experienced price movement from $103.5 up to $104.71, marking a daily change of +1.7493%.

FAQ: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

What is the current price of IYR stock?

The last price is $103.72.

Does IYR pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed by this ETF on a regular basis.

Does IYR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is IYR best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking the U.S. real estate market through REITs.

What assets are typically shown together with IYR?

Commonly shown alongside IYR: Titan International Inc, Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., Raspberry PI Holdings PLC