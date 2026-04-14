Trade iShares Exponential Technologies ETF - XT CFD

What is iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)?

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to companies involved in the development and application of exponential technologies. These technologies include fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and biotechnology, which have the potential to drive significant innovation and transformation across various industries. The fund seeks to track an index that represents companies positioned to benefit from advancements in these areas. It offers investors a diversified portfolio of equities from multiple sectors that are engaged in cutting-edge technological development. The ETF is managed with the objective of reflecting the performance of its underlying index, providing a means for investors to access growth opportunities associated with rapidly evolving technologies. It is part of a broader range of investment products aimed at capturing thematic trends in the global economy. The fund operates within regulatory frameworks applicable to exchange-traded funds and is subject to market risks inherent to equity investments.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with iShares Exponential Technologies ETF priced at $72.87. The day's trading range spans from $71.9 to $72.81, reflecting a change of +1.3794%.

FAQ: iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)

What is the current price of XT stock?

The current price stands at $72.87.

Does XT pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does XT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners only.

What is XT best known for?

It is most famous for investing in companies focused on exponential technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with XT?

Commonly shown alongside XT: Booking Holdings Inc., Nobia, Fidelity US Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF