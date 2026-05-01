Trade iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF - IEF CFD

What is iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)?

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. It provides exposure to intermediate-term U.S. government debt securities, which are considered to have low credit risk due to their backing by the U.S. government. The fund aims to offer investors a way to gain diversified exposure to this segment of the fixed income market, often used for income generation and portfolio diversification. The underlying index includes nominal U.S. Treasury bonds, excluding inflation-protected securities, and is maintained to reflect the performance of the specified maturity range. This ETF is managed by a financial services company specializing in exchange-traded funds and is commonly utilized by investors seeking a balance between interest rate sensitivity and credit risk within the U.S. Treasury bond market.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at $94.81. It has traded within a range from $94.57 to $94.99, showing a daily change of -0.1055%.

FAQ: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

What is the current price of IEF stock?

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF last traded at $94.81.

Does IEF pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends but distributes interest income periodically.

Does IEF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is IEF best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking the performance of intermediate-term US Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with IEF?

Commonly shown alongside IEF: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Sparebank 1 N-Norge, Weave Communications Inc